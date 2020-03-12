Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the next stage of planning for coronavirus. However, it will not yet impact events.

Johnson said the Government are only “considering the question of banning major events, including sporting fixtures” – not because of the spread of the virus, but because of the burden it puts on public services.

“The most dangerous period is not now, but some weeks away, depending how far it spreads,” he says.

“The scientific advise we have received over the last couple of weeks, is that banning such events will have little effect on the spread. But there is also the issue of such a burden of events can place on public services and I’ve been discussing this issue with all colleagues across the United Kingdom and I will have more to say shortly about the timing of further action in that respect.”

New measures include: