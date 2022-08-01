Twickenham Stadium (cap. 82,000) has begun using Lyfecycle “self-destructing” plastic cups.

Lyfecycle is a technology created by British company Polymateria with the aim of preventing ocean plastic pollution. It said the cups are designed to be recycling but if they become litter they “self-destruct on land within two years”, leaving just “earth-friendly” wax and no microplastics or toxins behind.

The use of the cups is part of the stadium’s new ‘Define Your Legacy’ campaign, and debuted at the Gallagher Premiership Final and the England v Barbarians matches on 18-19 June. Fans at the matches were able to scan a QR code to learn more about the sustainable steps Twickenham is taking. Educational videos were also played at all sales points and designated bins were placed around the stadium to promote responsible disposal.

Twickenham Experience managing director Nils Braude said, “We’re constantly looking at new innovations and ideas that help us in our responsibility to build a more sustainable future for the next generation. Working with Lyfecycle enables all our guests to feel good about their visit to Twickenham, knowing that with every cup, they’re taking an actionable step towards solving one of the biggest environmental problems of our time.”

Polymateria CEO Niall Dunne said, “Through visionary partners like Twickenham, our Lyfecycle time-controlled self-destructing cups show how recycling and biodegradation can work together, something previously not thought possible.

“To prove this, we’ll recycle cups used at Twickenham throughout the year and turn them into legacy items like benches and unique jewellery. On the current path, 450 million more tonnes of plastic will reach our oceans by 2040 so we must act now.”