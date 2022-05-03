Twickenham Stadium (cap. 82,000) is to host a day of entertainment this month, headlined by Craig David, in the buildup to the rugby Gallagher Premiership fixture between Harlequins and Gloucester.

The inaugural Big Summer Kick-Off, which takes place on 21 May, will be themed as a summer festival with activities on offer for families and adults – from The Stoop stadium (20,000) to the Twickenham West Fan Village, and then inside the stadium bowl.

The West Fan Village will offer a festival atmosphere with craft beers, BBQ, live entertainment and fairground rides included. The player ‘walkover’ will again enable supporters to cheer on the Harlequins squad from The Stoop to Twickenham Stadium.

Following “unprecedented” demand for tickets to see Harlequins play this year – with every Premiership fixture at The Stoop sold out this season – the club returns to Twickenham Stadium following 13 years of Big Game events each December.

Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple said the club hopes to host an annual sold-out event that its supporters and the local community can look forward to each year.

Dalrymple said, “The day is designed to be for all the family and while the crucial Premiership rugby match is at its core, the wider day of entertainment is equally important.”