More than a week after it was first reported in Access, it has been officially announced that Superstruct-owned Tramlines will go ahead on 23-25 July with a full 40,000-capacity at Hillsborough Park after the Government made it part of its Events Research Programme (ERP) pilot scheme.

Covid mitigation measures at the Sheffield festival will include ticket holders being required to provide proof of either a negative Covid-19 result from a lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours or of having received two vaccination doses, with the second received at least 14 days beforehand.

Once inside the sold-out event, attendees will not be required to maintain social distancing or wear face coverings. Gigantic is handling tickets. Among the festival’s headliners are The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft.

Tramlines operations director Timm Cleasby said being part of the ERP meant organisers had a “proven framework to follow”, which at previous events has shown that festivals can be enjoyed at no more risk than other activities.

“We would like to express our solidarity with those festivals which have not been able to go ahead this year and those which are still seeking clarity,” he said. “It is very important to us that clear guidance is made available quickly to the entire event community so that as many festivals as possible can go ahead with confidence this summer. Huge ticket sales across the sector show how keen fans are to come to our events and we want to help reassure them that we can welcome them back safely.”