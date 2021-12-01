Towersey Festival is to return a full capacity at its new location of Claydon Estate, Buckinghamshire on August Bank Holiday weekend next year, following a scaled down one-off edition at the site in August.

This year’s ‘Pint-Sized’ edition had a capacity of 2,000 at Claydon Estate, after the full-scale festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The family-friendly folk centred festival, which has previously been held in Thame, Oxfordshire, usually sells around 8,000 tickets over four days, and has a 5,000-daily capacity.

Next year’s lineup of acts to play across the long-running independent festival’s 10 stages includes comedian Bill Bailey and musicians Tom Odell, Del Amitri, Kate Rusby, Turin Brakes, Anaïs Mitchell and Howard Jones.

The festival’s director is Joe Heap, son of the Association of Festival Organisers general secretary Steve Heap, who was director of Towersey for 45 years up until 2019.

Joe Heap said, “After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, Towesrsey is back, bigger and better than ever, in our beautiful new home of Claydon Estate in Buckinghamshire.

“Towersey Festival 2022 is set to be the most exciting yet, a worthy testament to my grandad who founded the festival back in 1965. With a pristine new site, incredible line-up and our much-loved community atmosphere, we can’t wait to welcome attendees young and old to join our Towersey Festival family in August 2022.”