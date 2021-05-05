Organisers of Towersey Festival have announced the Buckingham event is set to go ahead from 27-30 August with a smaller capacity than usual. In March, Towersey became one of the first festivals of the year to be cancelled.

The 55-year-old folk centred festival will take place at its original venue of Claydon Estate, with a capacity of 2,000. The event usually sells around 8,000 tickets over four days with a 5,000-daily capacity.

Festival director Joe Heap said his team’s approach is now cautiously optimistic in the lead up to this year’s one-off “Pint-Sized Towersey”.

He said, “We‘ve developed a Towersey that has the potential to be socially distanced if required, is predominantly outside and has a massively reduced audience in order to have all the space that many are going to want.”

The festival’s lineup includes This is The Kit, Steeleye Span, Show of Hands and Super Furry Animals frontman and Independent Venue Week (IVW) ambassador Gruff Rhys.

The Towersey team has created a series of online programmes via the festival’s website that has been streamed more than 10,000 times.

“We felt we had to be proactive and take our audience with us on a digital journey through the year,” said Heap. “It was vital for us, for our audience and for the artists to have something to hold on to and to keep the unique Towersey spirit alive.”