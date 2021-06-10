The tour manager for acts including Wolf Alice, Placebo, PJ Harvey and The Chemical Brothers has set up a series of three, free to access, Resilience Workshops for the live music industry.

Financed by a Culture Recovery Fund grant, Suzi Green said the sessions are designed to ease the pressures associated with returning to tough schedules and demanding live event situations once consistent work resumes. The workshops are aimed at the freelance touring community, performers, touring crew, promotors and venue staff.

The sessions will cover: Mindfulness for Touring (21 June), Healthy Boundaries (14 July) and Sleep & Jet Lag (4 August).

The sessions are organised by the Back Lounge, an online support group for out of work touring professionals which Green created during the height of the pandemic.

“People now have the opportunity to learn how to develop better coping strategies,” said Green. “We will all need to take our health seriously to survive long periods during busy touring schedules in the future.”

