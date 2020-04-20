One World: Together At Home, a virtual concert featuring performances by a number of major celebrities and artists, raised £100m ($127m) for healthcare workers.

The event, organised by poverty charity Global Citizen, featured a US and UK version.

It was broadcast in the UK by the BBC on Saturday (18 April), and was hosted in-studio by Dermot O’Leary, Clara Amfo and Claudia Winkleman.

The virtual concert aimed to celebrate those working in healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A number of UK acts took part in the concert, including Little Mix, The Kingdom Choir, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man and George the Poet.

Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John and the Rolling Stones all appeared in both the US concert and the UK version.

US stars including Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift took part in both concerts. Others featuring in the two concerts included Ellie Goulding, Jess Glynne, Michael Buble, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and John Legend.

Sir Tom Jones, who performed The Glory of Love for viewers, said that he was isolated for two years after contracting tuberculosis as a child.

He said: “I thought that was bad then, but the National Health Service helped me then like they’re helping all of us right now.

“So I would like to say thank you so much to the National Health for doing what they did for me then and what they’re doing right now for everybody else and we have to do our best to stay home to help the National Health.

“We should stay home and follow orders and go along with what we’re being told to do. Stick with it, be together and we’ll survive.”

Little Mix performed despite all four members being in different locations.

Little Mix member Perrie Edwards said she hoped viewers were “being positive during this weird, weird time”.

She added: “I think we can all agree that the love that we feel for the NHS staff at this time and the key workers, doctors, nurses, carers, retail workers, postmen, waste collectors, the list goes on and on.

“You all deserve such a huge thank you and we appreciate you so, so, so much. Everybody please take care of yourselves, take care of your loved ones, stay home, save lives, protect the NHS.”

Sir Paul McCartney praised those working in healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling them “the true heroes” of the crisis.

He said: “Let’s tell our leaders that we need them to strengthen the healthcare systems all round the world so that a crisis like this never happens again.”

Despite being referred to as ‘the lockdown Live Aid’, viewers were not asked to donate to charity.

Instead, Global Citizen, the company that organised the show along with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Lady Gaga, said that a number of ‘world leaders, corporate partners and philanthropists’ had pledged £100m ($127m) during the event to support healthcare workers.