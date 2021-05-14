S&C Productions has partnered with ticketing platform Tickets for Good to offer 1,000 free tickets to NHS workers for The Cambridge Club (cap. 30,000) and Strawberries & Creem (10,000) in September.

As part of Tickets For Good’s ‘Giving Back’ campaign launched in July 2020, 500 tickets will be allocated for each festival at Childerley Orchard, Cambridge. Festival organisers S&C Productions is expanding the capacity of both events this year.

Tickets For Good, founded in 2017 to raise money for charitable causes, said it aims to grow the campaign as the events industry begins its return to live this year.

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir will perform at the Cambridge Club following their appearance at The BRIT Awards alongside artists Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk. They will follow performances from the likes of Rag’n’Bone Man, Jack Savoretti, Beverley Knight, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Soul II Soul and Shalamar.

The Cambridge Club is set to go ahead from 10-12 September, with Strawberries & Creem – featuring Bugzy Malone, Burna Boy and Koffee – to take place on the following weekend.

S&C Productions co-founder and managing director William Young said, “It’s crucial we continue to acknowledge and celebrate our NHS workers and volunteers. Their phenomenal work on the frontline has enabled the country to get back on its feet, and ultimately allowed us to work towards putting on our two festivals in 2021.”

Tickets for Good founder and CEO Steve Rimmer said, “Saying thank you to the NHS is very important to us as a company and we are so pleased to help S&C distribute 1,000 free tickets through our NHS Tickets for Good platform.”