Cambridge festivals Strawberries & Creem (pictured) and Cambridge Club will be grown from single day shows to weekend events, with expanded capacities of 20,000, following their acquisition by Sony Music-backed promoter Senbla.

Rap, garage and drum and bass festival Strawberries & Creem had a 10,000 capacity last year, while disco, funk and soul festival Cambridge Club’s previously accommodated an audience of 5,000.

Senbla said both events will benefit from enhanced production and expanded line-ups in the future.

Founded by Ollie Rosenblatt, Senbla is a London-based concert promoting and production company, promoting shows and national tours throughout the UK. Sony Music Masterworks acquired a majority stake in the company last year. The acquisitions mark Senbla’s first step into the greenfield festival sector.

The management team at festival founders S&C Productions, including MD William Young and head of partnerships Chris Jammer, will continue to work on the events.

Senbla CEO Ollie Rosenblatt said, “We’ve been looking to move into the festival space for some time now, and this young team, full of positive energy, have created two unique events that have the potential to have a seismic impact on the UK scene.

“Strawberries & Creem should be the biggest multi-genre festival in the country, celebrating an array of brilliant and ground-breaking artists alongside legendary acts across hip hop, rap, dancehall, Afrobeats and electronic dance music, while The Cambridge Club will have a totally unique entertainment offering across music, comedy, theatre, technology, food and drink for all ages, taking its inspiration from the heritage of the great city in which it is located.”