S&C Productions has booked a 60% female artist line-up for its 17-19 June Strawberries & Creem festival in Cambridge, exceeding its Keychange pledge to have women and minorities make up at least 50% of its 2022 line-up.

The 10,000-capacity festival, owned by Sony Music-backed promoter Senbla and operated by founders S&C Productions, will this year feature three main female headliners and an all women and non-binary programmed DJ stage.

Among the headline acts to perform at the event will be Ella Mai, Mabel and Tems. In a statement S&C said, “[We] endeavour to set an industry standard for how we platform female voices in an often exclusionary industry, providing female talent with highly-deserved headliner slots and championing minority voices in their programming and across the festival as a whole.”