Sony Music-backed promoter Senbla, the owners of 20,000-capacity Cambridge festivals Strawberries & Creem (pictured) and Cambridge Club, said it has acquired a 51% stake in Amsterdam-based live event production company General Entertainment Associates (GEA Live).

GEA Live has been developing and producing shows worldwide since 2003, most notably the late Ennio Morricone live concert business for the final six years of his career, which included over 100 arena concerts with a combined box office take of over €80m (£69m).

London-based Senbla said the new alliance with GEA Live will see it work on a range of projects including the Live in Concert version of Netflix’s hit series Our Planet – narrated by Sir David Attenborough, a space project with the European Space Agency, and a new arena show curated by Morricone.

GEA Live CEO and co-founder Floris Douwes said, “Senbla have been trusted allies throughout the years. The new partnership came about almost organically and sets us up for further sustainable growth into new markets. The synergetic advantage it creates, to mutually develop and produce IP with a strategy that is both global in appeal as well as locally informed, is second to none”.

Senbla CEO Ollie Rosenblatt said, “As we continue to build momentum and scope in the business, I am delighted our next European chapter is with Floris, Ton and the wonderful team and shows they have built at GEA Live. We have a range of creative ideas we are developing, which match our ambition to bring the best entertainment to the fans, whilst really engaging IP and rights owners to provide maximum commercial return”.

Founded by Rosenblatt, Senbla is a concert promoting and production company, promoting shows and national tours throughout the UK. Sony Music Masterworks acquired a majority stake in the company in 2019.