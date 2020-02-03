CarFest group events director Georgina Mitchell has joined Timebased.

Industry leading creative events agency Timebased, has announced the appointment of Georgina Mitchell (née Riley) as chief operating officer.

Mitchell joins Timebased, after spending seven years with Brand Events, the company behind the launches of CarFest, Taste and Top Gear Live.

Working as group events director at Brand Events, Mitchell was instrumental in the success of CarFest, with the festival making almost £13m for children’s charities during her time at the helm.

With an impressive CV that includes the BBC, British Fashion Council and New York Fashion Week, Mitchell brings global experience in the arts, music, fashion, motorsport and charity sectors as well as strong track record working with brands including Michelin, Heineken, Vodafone, Lexus and Toni&Guy.

Speaking about her appointment, Mitchell said: “Timebased shine as a creative leader in the experiential events space with a robust reputation and a talented team who strive to deliver the very best.

“I’m excited to be joining Timebased and working to secure its future growth and continued success.”

Working alongside Timebased founder, Richard Dodgson, Mitchell will be responsible for leading the 20 strong agency team, developing the overall business strategy and playing a major role in the continued growth and creativity of the business.

Richard Dodgson, Founder and chief creative officer, Timebased said: “Throughout the past twenty three years, Timebased has acquired a fantastic reputation for creating outstanding event experiences such as the GQ Men of the Year Awards and the London Real Estate Forum.

“Georgina’s strong leadership and industry experience will help us build on these accomplishments and drive us forward to the next level.”

Timebased is a creative, experience driven events company who have created events for brands including Vogue, Marks & Spencer, GQ and Ferrari.