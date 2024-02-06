Online ticketing and event management company TicketSellers and live event industry charity Ecolibrium have announced a three-year partnership to conduct the UK festival industry’s largest-ever travel data survey of crew and artists.

Every person working at a medium to large festival in the UK which uses TicketSellers’ Eventree system will be surveyed at the point they arrive on site. Upon arrival individuals will be asked a few questions about their travel.

The data will be analysed using a combination of people-power and AI to produce an individual report for each event and an aggregated report for the industry as a whole.

It is widely understood that travel and transport is the biggest contributor to carbon emissions at greenfield music festivals.

TicketSellers CEO Phil Hayes said, “We’re seen as one of the most sustainable ticket agents thanks to the work we’ve done with ecolibrium over the years, but this project is an opportunity to really cement our position as the ethical ticket agent, whilst producing some much needed data in the field of sustainability and climate.”

Ecolibrium project manager Naomi Lawson said, “This is an exciting partnership – it will provide festivals [using the Eventree system] with the data they need without additional costs or effort, and provide the industry with a dataset that will help us to understand travel and establish robust benchmarks.

“In 2023, we’ve been working with several UK festivals to explore how to collect data on all travel types, particularly scope 3, and this has helped to understand what events need, and how we can do this hassle-free.”