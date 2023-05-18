Live event industry charity Ecolibrium has launched a new guide for 2023 that aims to provide an updated understanding of festival travel impacts.

The fourth edition of the charity’s Green Travel Guide offers inspiration for changes that can be made to reduce impacts and how to communicate initiatives and strategy to stakeholders.

Ecolibrium said the guide has been updated in line with new best practices and research and provides expanded context on measuring travel impacts. In line with the greenhouse gas protocol and developments in sustainable transport infrastructure, it offers new case studies, recent advice and tools for measuring emissions.

Lead author, Chris Johnson, co-founder and CEO at ecolibrium, brings his experience as Shambala Festival’s sustainability lead and chair of Vision: 2025.

Amy Woodward, sustainability and innovation specialist at PA Consulting, inputs on legislative context and the future of sustainable transport infrastructure.

Liz Warwick, environmental consultant at Lansdown Warwick and author of the Travel & Transport Chapter of Vision: 2025’s Show Must Go On report, shares her knowledge of festival and supplier travel.

Adam Corner, Briony Latter and Chiara Badiali add insight on how to communicate effectively with audiences with research from the report, ‘From carbon footprints to cultural influence: Engaging live music audiences on travel choices’ for The Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformations (CAST).

The guide also explains how events can invest in climate through Ecolibrium, by addressing unavoidable travel emissions by donating to support project partners. Event coach provider Tuned in Travel has endorsed the guide.

Boomtown Fair (cap. 66,000) director Chris Rutherford said, “Travel is such an integral part of running a big festival and the environmental impacts are not immediately obvious. This guide highlights the issues caused by travel carbon, shows event organisers what and how to measure and gives practical frameworks for initiatives that will help reduce them – as well as explaining how to invest in climate for unavoidable emissions.”