Ticketmaster partnered with independent event promoter Eat Your Own Ears (EYOE) for the UK launch of its Request tool, which was used for a run of three Four Tet shows at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The Live Nation subsidiary’s high demand onsale mechanic, which has been used in North America for the last two years, allows customers to place their order for tickets as soon as shows are announced. It is aimed to give promoters immediate insight into how much demand there is for a single show or multiple dates.

At announcement, customers are directed to a branded Ticketmaster Request landing page where they register their preferred date and the number of tickets for each show along with payment details.

By tracking request numbers from announcement, EYOE were able to see that demand for Four Tet exceeded the capacity of the two May 2023 shows initially announced. It then went on to announce a third date.

EYOE founder Tom Baker (pictured) said, “We’re always looking out for new ideas to make the lives of fans easier and Ticketmaster Request fits that bill while also giving us a level of insight we’ve never had before.”