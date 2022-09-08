The Stage Bus, a Birmingham-based events production company that provides solar-powered staging solutions, has announced an updated version of its newest stage, The Stage Box.

Designed and constructed at the company’s Halesowen HQ, The Stage Box is built into a converted 20ft shipping container. It provides a stage platform which can operate from the back of a truck, or as a detachable unit which can self-dismount using hydraulic legs. The entire stage is solar-powered, and can run for up to eight hours on a full charge.

The Stage Box has been used at events including the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament, where it was set up in London’s Trafalgar Square (pictured right) to broadcast the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. The stage has seen further use at university freshers’ events, festivals, and Jubilee celebrations across the country.

The latest version of The Stage Box has an expanded power capacity with a modular solar battery system, allowing its running length to be extended past eight hours. It is able to be locked up and left at event sites overnight.

The Stage Box is equipped with a PA system and LED lighting, with hydraulic legs allowing it to self-level on uneven terrain. The stage can be deployed on ground level or raised up to six feet off the ground.

Designed by a team with experience working in the live events industry and an engineering skillset, The Stage Box was first launched in 2019, shortly before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Stage Bus was founded in 2006 by managing director Andrew Teverson. The company’s namesake product, The Stage Bus, was once an operating double-decker bus, purchased from Transport for London and converted into a mobile stage. Since then, The Stage Bus has evolved into a fleet of units suitable for any event.

Teverson said, “Our relaunched Stage Box provides greater longevity, but with the same level of versatility and the unique personality of our original Stage Bus. It has been engineered with power efficiency and ease of use at the front of our minds – the whole thing can be deployed and set up in a very short amount of time, and provides powerful AV capabilities to any event site.”