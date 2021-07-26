The Publishing Show, a two-day face-to-face event organised by Mash Media, has announced a partnership with independent filmmakers Lux Films.

The UK-based company offers support to brands on an international scale, with video production experience from The Olympics, Glastonbury Festival, London Fashion Week and international arena tours.

The upcoming conference and exhibition at ExCeL London, which unites professionals in publishing and the media, will take place on 1-2 September.

The event, co-located with International Confex, features industry experts, the latest innovations and technology, and several portfolios and products.

Lux Films co-founder Andrew Fowler said, “Being an event video specialist, we are super excited to work together with Mash Media, to bring to life their repertoire of events. They’re doing such an amazing job to bring together businesses small and large in the events space, and we can’t wait to be part of that showcasing.”

Publishing Show event director Simon Farnfield said, “[Lux Film’s] reputation and past successes make them a perfect partner to capture the best moments of our important launch event. High quality video content is critical to promote your event brand for future growth, so it was critical to choose the right partner, which Lux Films are.”