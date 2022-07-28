One month after the launch of The Power of Events, the planned comms hub designed to showcase the UK events industry, the team said they have reached key milestones.

These include appointing an engagement manager, confirming six university research partners around the UK and launching the splash page to showcase the “brand, vision, and mission” of the campaign.

The Power of Events has also secured financial support from across the seven sectors of the UK live events industry. Hundreds of organisations have signed up as supporters or community partners within the trade associations and support organisations, who will be showcased on the future comms hub to be launched in the autumn.

Recent supporters joining up include AEG Europe, London Marathon Events, ExCeL London, TRO, IMEX, Broadwick Live and Bournemouth 7s Festival and across the communities, recent partners joining up include Diversity Alliance, Eventwell, NTIA, BVEP, LIVE, EIF, NOEA, BEAM, FastForward15, Event Academy, Visit Scotland and Visit Belfast.

The founding team has brought in more talent to help them manage the development of the new communications hub and further develop industry relationships. Sophie Beasor has been appointed in the new role of engagement manager, adding to her portfolio of work in the events industry.

The Power of Events co-founder Rick Stainton commented on Beasor’s appointment: “This is a really great opportunity from our point of view to practice what we preach – offering new, young talent the chance to really engage with the industry. It’s a win win – we’re really humbled by the level of response and support we’ve had but now post launch we need to leverage this heightened profile and reach to make sure everyone across the seven sectors and Four Nations engages.”

Co-founder Simon Hughes of the Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP), said, “We’re running into the summer holidays now, so some of the background work such as finalising agreements with Universities that will deliver coverage across the four nations will continue, but at a slightly slower rate. That means we can concentrate on getting our Action Groups geared up to help us deliver the all important content for the hub. Having a boost to the team’s resources is hugely helpful, so it’s great to have Sophie on-board.”