Budweiser Brewing Group – the official beer partner of The O2 Arena – will be bringing Ukraine beer brand Chernigivske to the AEG-operated London venue to support the humanitarian relief effort in Ukraine.

Through the long-term partnership between AB InBev-owned Budweiser Brewing Group and The O2 – originally brokered by AEG Global Partnerships – the 20,000-capacity venue is now the first UK on-trade partner and venue stockist for the traditional Ukrainian lager.

The O2, in conjunction with the venue’s catering partner Levy UK and AB InBev, will make a donation from every drink sold at the venue towards charitable causes, with the aim of providing essential humanitarian relief. The cans will be available to purchase at The O2 until September.

It forms part of a wider initiative from AB InBev, which has pledged to donate at least $5m (£4m) to designated NGOs, including Caritas International, to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

The O2’s attendees will be able to purchase the beverage from the venue’s Camden Craft Bar, Budweiser Bar and in its premium bars and lounges, including the AMEX Lounge and O2 Blueroom, as well as select suites at The O2.

The O2 senior partnerships director Laura Palairet said, “As a business, we’re continually looking for ways that we can make a difference and are proud to be working with partners who share this mission.”

Chernigivske, Ukraine marketing director Anna Rudenko said, “I’m proud that we can leverage our expertise, scale and ecosystem to support humanitarian relief efforts by introducing Chernigivske in the UK.”