Following its inaugural event in Frankfurt, which saw more than 65,000 tickets sold for the May 2022 weekend event, K-pop concert K.Flex is to make its debut at London’s O2 Arena (cap. 20,000) next month.

Promoted by Live Company Group and Seoul-based SG2, the show on 20 November will include three hours of K-pop performances and a brief recorded pre-show celebrating Korea.

The event, formerly known as Kpop.Flex, is also taking place in Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park Stadium on 17-18 June 2023 and returning to the O2 on 22-24 September 2023.

The O2 arena VP and general manager Steve Sayer said, “K-pop is continuing to take the music industry by storm, and we’re incredibly proud to not only be providing a UK home to this year’s K.FLEX concert and next year’s cross-campus festival in September 2023, but also to be hosting the very first UK performances for some of these chart-topping artists.”

Live Company Group founder and chairman David Ciclitira said, “I’m pleased to be working with The O2 to bring an incredible K-pop concert experience to fans in London this November. K.Flex is set to be a true celebration of the talents of the K-pop world.”

K.Flex will feature performances from seven artists such as Winner, AB6IX, Pentagon, Weeekly, Viviz, Billlie and Younite.