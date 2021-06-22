AEG’s The O2 arena is to become the first venue to feature in free-to-play online Battle Royale game Fortnite, with players able to explore the London arena ahead of an in-game gig by Island Records-signed UK act Easy Life on 24 June.

Following a deal with Epic Games and Universal Music Group-owned Island Records, AEG’s 20,000-capacity venue has been recreated in the game, enabling players to discover in-venue gameplay elements such as hidden rooms, backstage areas and the O2’s bar, the O2 Blueroom.

The Easy Life performance will be available to watch for three days. The Leicester five-piece are the first British act to play a show in Fortnite, following the likes of Marshmello, Travis Scott, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5 and J. Balvin.

O2 head of brand and consumer marketing communications Simon Valcarcel said, “O2 has a rich heritage in music and we’re committed to providing music fans with unique experiences so it’s only fitting that we’re bringing the world’s most popular entertainment venue into the world’s biggest game.”