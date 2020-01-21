The Montreux Jazz Festival has launched the Fairmont World Tour 2020, in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

From 29 January – 7 March two soul artists, Jalen N’Gonda and Bobby Bazini, will perform in 13 hotel destinations around the world.

Jalen N’Gonda and Bobby Bazini will offer Fairmont guests an experience ‘in the spirit of the Festival’. These two songwriters won over audiences and professionals alike during their concert at the 53rd Montreux Jazz Festival.

Jalen N’Gonda, winner of the Montreux Jazz Talent Awards in 2018, embarked in the fall of the same year for a tour of four of the European hotels in the Fairmont group. This year, from January 29 to February 12 , he will take his warm and nuanced soul songs to six destinations in Brazil and the United States.

From February 22 to March 5 , Canadian musician with blues and rock influences Bobby Bazini will hit five Fairmont destinations in Europe and Asia.

To conclude this tour, Bobby Bazini and Jalen N’Gonda will meet on March 7 at the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace for an evening of concerts under the sign of the meeting.

DATES

Jalen N’Gonda: United States and Brazil

January 29 – Rio de Janeiro

February 1 – Boston

February 4 – Chicago

February 7 – Austin

February 10 – San Francisco

February 12 – Berkeley

Bobby Bazini: Asia and Europe

February 22 – Istanbul

February 25 – Singapore

February 27 – Shanghai

February 29 – Chengdu

March 3 – London

March 5 – Barcelona

Jalen N’Gonda & Bobby Bazini: Montreu x

March 7 – Montreux

Jalen N’Gonda and Bobby Bazini benefit from the support and artistic accompaniment of the Montreux Jazz Artists Foundation (MJAF). The latter, a foundation of public utility, organizes among others the Montreux Jazz Talent Awards, the concerts of Music in the Park or the workshops of the Festival, and participates in the programming of numerous international institutions and events.