S&C Productions’ The Cambridge Club has announced its full lineup and a further five on-site areas for this year’s expanded event, which was rescheduled from 11-13 June to 10-12 September.

The boutique family festival, promoted by Sony Music-backed Senbla, is taking place across a full weekend for the first time this year and will debut at the Childerley Orchard site, just outside Cambridge city centre.

The festival’s line-up includes Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Jack Savoretti, Beverley Knight, Shalamar, Soul II Soul, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sara Cox, Trevor Nelson, Toploader and Heatwave.

The five on-site areas consist of a podcast and comedy area, two children’s entertainment areas, a photography exhibition, artisan traders and local food stalls.

The Cambridge Club co-founder and MD William Young said, “We’re really excited to be expanding what we’re offering at the festival this year. Beyond the bill of amazing musical artists, there is plenty going on across the site – from family entertainment, to cutting-edge comedy, to live podcasts.

“Working with the likes of children’s label Magic Star, and the iconic Cambridge Footlights, has helped us add in new dimensions to the event. We have so many wonderful creators and innovators on the line-up, and we can’t wait to share it all with everyone soon.”