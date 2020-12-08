The Cambridge Club Festival promoter Senbla said the event will take place across a full weekend for the first time next year, on 11-13 June, and will move to new site Childerley Orchard.

Among the acts due to play the 30,000-capacity event in 2021 are Van Morrison, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Senbla said Childerley Orchard is 10 minutes from Cambridge city centre and “will offer an idyllic backdrop in the heart of the beautiful Cambridgeshire countryside.”

Sony Music Masterworks-owned, London-based, promoter Senbla acquired both The Cambridge Club and Strawberries & Creem festival in October.

Festival MD William Young said, “It goes without saying that 2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for us all, in this industry and beyond but the enforced break has given us time to breathe, take stock, and focus on our future plans.

“It’s been two years in the making but we’re confident that this represents a huge step up across the board – from the calibre of artists we’ve attracted, to the addition of non-musical entertainment, to the expansion of the on-site experience. I think everyone, both our core fans and new audiences, are going to absolutely love it.”