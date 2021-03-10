Following in the footsteps of festivals including the Isle of Wight Festival, Parklife, Mighty Hoopla and Pride In London, The Cambridge Club has been rescheduled to September.

The festival, promoted by Senbla, was due to take place on 11-13 June, having moved to new site Childerley Orchard, a 10 minutes’ drive from Cambridge city centre. The 30,000-capacity event will now take place on 10-12 September.

A line-up including Jack Savoretti, Beverley Knight, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Shalamar, Soul II Soul and Heatwave has been announced. Organisers said all purchased tickets will automatically be rolled over to the new dates.

Sony Music Masterworks-owned, London-based, promoter Senbla acquired both The Cambridge Club and Strawberries & Creem festival in October.

Festival MD William Young said: “After the tough times we’ve all been through, we hope we can create something truly special for people.”