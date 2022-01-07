A series of free workshops for the live music industry has been launched by veteran tour manager Suzi Green, in partnership with the Tour Production Group (TPG), with a focus on sustainability, mental health and diversity.

The sessions are being presented by The Back Lounge – a peer support group launched by Green last year for those working in music events and touring. The series follows the Resilience Workshops launched by Green in summer 2021.

Green said, “The pressure’s going to be on – we do have a shortage of crews. If we’re serious about wanting diversity backstage and a more inclusive environment, then it’s all about how we can welcome new people in. Is touring a hospitable environment? Often, it is not.

“Everyone knows that working in this industry is more than a job – it is our lifestyle. When you tour, it becomes one compartment. Mental ill-health, addiction awareness, the environmental impact we can avoid, our unconscious bias… these topics that are really only just being spoken about in a way that helps us to make better choices as a professional community.”

The three sessions will take place on Zoom and are free to attend via Eventbrite.

The sessions are as follows: