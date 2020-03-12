As the coronavirus crisis continues, Wimbledon Championships has issued a statement to ticket holders reaffirming its policies and stance.

“As we continue our preparations for The Championships over the coming months, we will be providing you with some essential information to help you prepare for your visit, which we hope you will find useful in planning your day,” the statement reads.

“We appreciate that you may have some concerns surrounding coronavirus but while The Championships is still some months away, the AELTC is monitoring the situation closely and receiving advice from the relevant government and public health authorities. The AELTC’s business-as-usual policy regarding ticket refunds is that should you be unable to attend The Championships, we operate a full refund policy as long as we are informed at least 24 hours before the day of play.”