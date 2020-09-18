Salon Prive, a celebration of luxury motoring, is returning to Blenheim Palace with the help of Liber, an app that provides test and trace for Covid-19.

The event will take place from 23-26 September, being one of only a few large automotive that has gone ahead in 2020.

The free Liber app is created by The CI Group, and has been specifically designed for major event organisers. It allows them to check visitors are Covid-free before they can enter an event, connecting to their medical records.

Salon Prive will also make use of robust social distancing measures, with multiple food and bar points to reduce queuing, one-way systems, a medical team on site and an isolation room.

The events organisers are prioritising the safety and wellbeing of all who attend under the theme #ComingTogetherKeepingApart.

The Duke of Marlborough, Salon Prive Patron and owner of Blenheim Palace, said: “I’m immensely proud and honoured to be hosting this event in this extraordinary and difficult year. However, we are protecting our guests to a level far beyond government advice. My family, and David and Andrew Bagley, the event organisers, look forward to welcoming you to what we hope will be the highlight of your year and we are all striving to make your visit a day/days to remember. My family and I look forward to receiving and welcoming you to our home, Blenheim Place.”

Salon Privé Director David Bagley added: “Salon Privé is renowned for attracting the world’s finest motor cars to its Concours d’Elégance by AXA, and this year more than a century of automotive history will be represented on the lawns of Blenheim Palace – from pioneering veterans to modern-day hypercars.

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone can once again enjoy these wonderful cars in luxurious surroundings to the full while at the same time keeping everyone safe. We’ve arranged the event specially with this as a priority and we’re delighted to have the vital assistance of the Liber app and the support of David Watt and his team at CI Group as our Technology Partner in this.”