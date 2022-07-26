Scottish promoter EE Live is to host its first indoor Terminal V Halloween event in three years at the Royal Highland Centre, featuring new production and stage concepts.

Taking place on 29 October, Terminal V Halloween (cap. 15,000) will take over the halls and warehouse spaces of the Edinburgh venue with 12 hours of electronic music by acts such as Richie Hawtin, Camelphat and Reinier Zonneveld.

The Halloween event follows the two-day Easter event this year, which saw a large outdoor area used for the first time. A two-day Terminal V event was set to host 40,000 people at the venue last October but was cancelled last minute due to Covid-19.

Terminal V co-founder and director Derek Martin said, “We’ve really stepped up since the last Halloween event. We’re raised the bar massively in terms of stage concepts and designs. We spent a lot of time during the pandemic improving the production and creative side of Terminal V.”

On the recovery of Scotland’s live event industry, Martin added, “It’s been a busy year. I think people will be spoilt for choice, it will be tough for some events because there’s so much on.”

Terminal V is launching an event in Berlin next February and is collaborating with Italian festival Decibel Open Air (17,000) for the September event in Florence.

Martin said the promoter is looking to launch in other countries next year: “The challenge for us was just getting back on our feet this year and delivering the event to the best of our ability. It feels good to be back at it again.”

Terminal V Halloween organisers said early bird tickets that were released earlier this year sold out in record timing and further tickets will be released on 29 July.