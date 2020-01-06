Scottish dance event Terminal V has announced plans for its ‘biggest ever’ event, that will include five stages all with lights, lasers, and visuals.

The event has been named Terminal V: New Horizon, and headliners include Nina Kraviz, Charlotte De Witte, Ben UFO, Bonobo, Richie Hawtin, Green Velvet, Floorplan, Eats Everything, Octo Octa KiNK (LIVE), Helena Hauff, Honey Dijon, Avalon Emerson, I Hate Models, Rebuke, – Live, Moxie, Shanti Celeste and Lena Willikens amongst many more.

Bonobo will be making his first appearance in Edinburgh for six years, one year after his Terminal V Easter 2019 show. Minus boss and techno icon Richie Hawtin is also returning and whilst Nina Kraviz will be making her Terminal V debut. Playing alongside her will be Belgian Kontext party and label head Charlotte de Witte, as well as Belgrade’s Tijana T, Peach Discs boss Shanti Celeste and newcomer Saoirse.

Other artists include Lena Willikens, Avalon Emerson, Hessle Audio’s Ben UFO and Helena Hauff, as well as Green Velvet, Luigi Madonna, Man Power and Moxie. There will also be live shows from Octo Octa and Ejeca, with more performances to be announced.

Rebuke will also be returning after success at Terminal V’s Halloween rave, whilst I Hate Models will be performing for the first time at Terminal V. Other artists on the lneup include Detroit father and daughter team Robert Hood // Floorplan, KiNK, Eats Everything and Honey Dijon.

Terminal V: New Horizon will take place on 11 April 2020 at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland.