Promoter TEG/MJR has announced is it launching a new Irish division titled TEG/MJR ÉIRE, in collaboration with MPI Artists.

TEG/MJR ÉIRE will be directed by MPI Artists’ Julian O’Brien and Martin Nolan, and says it will be delivering an “expansive programme of live entertainment experiences” across Ireland.

TEG/MJR was formed in 2019, when UK-based event promoter and venue operator MJR Group was acquired by TEG, a ticketing and live entertainment business based in Australia.

TEG/MJR promotes concerts by artists including Sia, 50 Cent, Culture Club, Hans Zimmer, and Rita Ora. It also owns and operates UK club night brand Propaganda, Cardiff’s Tramshed and The Mill in Birmingham.

Richard Buck, CEO of TEG/MJR (pictured right), said: “This new promotions company makes sense from so many angles and the winners will be Irish music fans and artists. My team of concert promoters works with a diverse and dynamic roster of artists across multiple territories and we look forward to bringing a plethora of great events across Éire in the years ahead.”

Julian O’Brien, director of TEG/MJR ÉIRE, said: “We are looking forward to creating something special with TEG MJR in Ireland. We have a lot of exciting announcements to make over the next couple of weeks, stay tuned!”