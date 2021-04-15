Estonian festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) has been postponed from its previously announced June dates to 29 September – 3 October.

The event will consist of a multi-venue music festival, a hybrid music industry conference and a city-wide run of daytime activities.

The festival, which showcases Estonian, Baltic and Nordic artists, was originally due to take place from 6-9 May but has been postponed twice due to the nation’s continued Covid-related restrictions and the event organisers’s intention to attract international acts and delegates.

TMW festival head Pärtel Soosalu said, “One of the most important objectives of TMW is to support the Estonian music and cultural sector in developing international relations.

“We decided to move the festival from June to early autumn when we can expect the travel restrictions to be eased. This will also mean that more music industry professionals and exciting artists from all over Europe will be able to participate.”

Artists wishing to play at the new dates are encouraged to submit applications until 30 April, with all previous applications still valid. Up to 150 artists are said to be selected for the 2021 lineup and announced between May and September.

TMW’s Estonian Music Market Focus Day, focused on the recovery of the country’s music and cultural sector, will take place at Von Krahl Theatre on 11 June. Programme announcements will be made later this month.