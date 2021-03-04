Estonian festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) has been rescheduled, with a hybrid physical and digital version of the event due to take place from 9-13 June.

The festival was originally due to take place from 6-9 May but the dates were changed as a result of the country’s change in restrictions and the expected increase in vaccinations.

Helen Sildna, founder and head of strategy at TMW said, “The decision to move from May to June is based on the hope that the newly reinstated restrictions and the gradually increasing vaccination rates will create safer conditions in the coming months for reopening cultural events.

“Making cultural events happen as soon as possible is essential not only for the recovery process of our sector and the economy on a wider scale but also for people’s mental well-being.”

TMW, which Access attended in September last year, will this year consist of three programme elements; a multi-genre music festival in venues across the city, a music industry conference, and a city-wide run of daytime activities.

The event will showcase Estonian, Baltic and Nordic artists, with artists from outside the region to also be added subject to Covid-19 restrictions in Estonia and abroad.