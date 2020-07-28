The Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP), the umbrella body and advocacy group for the UK’s £70bn events industry, has today launched its BVEP Partner Events Reopening Survey, which will provide an insight into how organisations and venues across England are preparing ahead of the industry’s go date.

The short survey, which comprises of six questions, will provide the BVEP with a true insight into the thoughts of its partners as well as what extra support the industry requires from the Government ahead of its proposed reopening date of the 1 October.

Simon Hughes, chair, BVEP said: “We are encouraging our industry colleagues to respond to this survey as openly and as honestly as possible. We want to understand what else venues and businesses from us and government ahead of 1 October so it can thrive once again after a few very difficult months.”

The survey can be accessed here. The closing date for responses is 4 August.