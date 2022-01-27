The Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP) has elected Chris Skeith OBE (pictured), currently director of Event Industry Alliance, which represents the exhibition-focused trade bodies AEO, AEV and ESSA, as its new chair with immediate effect. Skeith takes on the role on a two-year term taking over from Simon Hughes, who moves into the role of immediate past chair.

“I feel very privileged to be taking on the role of BVEP Chair at this pivotal time for our industry and would like to express my personal thanks and appreciation to Simon for helping us to navigate the past two years,” said Skeith. “There is no doubt that we still face enormous challenges as a sector, but with those challenges come opportunities. Along with the Executive Committee and Partner members, it is my aim to ensure that the BVEP continues to be an independent and inclusive organisation which supports the continued recovery of the entire events industry, and that we work together to ensure that the UK remains one of the most attractive destinations for events of all kinds”.

In a move designed to provide further resources and support for the events sector, as it continues its recovery, the umbrella organisation has also expanded the scope and remit of its Executive Committee, which now consists of;

Chris Skeith OBE; Chair

Simon Hughes; Immediate Past Chair

Caroline Jackson; Treasurer

Susan Tanner; Membership

Priya Narai; Membership

Nick Morgan; Commercial Opportunities

Michael Hirst OBE; Advocacy and Government Relations

Robert Wright; Special Advisor

In addition to the roles of the Executive Committee, there will also be several individual Sector Working Groups, designed to enable the organisation to gain improved data and insights, which can be shared directly with Government and the wider industry. These working groups, each of which will be chaired by a BVEP Partner, include;