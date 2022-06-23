The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said most businesses in the theatre, live music and hospitality industries are reporting an estimated loss of up to 40% in trade due to the RMT national rail strikes.

The NTIA said the strikes have a “devastating impact” on the sector and has urged stakeholders to come together to support a recovery plan. According to the assocation, 81% of London theatergoers use public transport and a similar proportion of hospitality customers.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill said, “Our industry is suffering heavily from rising costs, as inflation reaches 9.1%, with most reporting an estimated loss of up to 40% in trade from the national rail strike. Our sector is at a critical point in its recovery, as we embark on one of the most important summer festival seasons.

“Anger and frustration is growing, as it feels for many like they are being drawn back to business levels experienced during the Covid lockdowns. Long term strike action, will lead to an irreparable loss of business and jobs, after so much hard work has been put into recovery in the last 12 months.”

Leicester Squares’ Hippodrome Casino executive chairman Simon Thomas said, “First Covid, then omicron, now we’ve got the RMT variant. The West End was well on the mend and this strike threatens to push thousands of businesses back into intensive care.”