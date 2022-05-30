The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has appointed Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Advisor for Greater Manchester and co-founder of Parklife festival and The Warehouse Project, as chair of its Board of Directors.

Lord has worked with the NTIA and stakeholders across the UK over the last two years, having joined the board in September 2020.

The NTIA, the trade body for the UK night time sector, said it recognises the “immense journey” it faces to fully recover as a diverse industry, and the growing role the organisation must play within that.

Lord said, “There is still so much work to be done to help operators through these difficult times, and I wholly support the NTIA in their efforts to create better working practices for those in the industry, achieve greater funding for businesses nationwide, and develop vital initiatives to ensure everyone working within, or using the night time economy, gets home safely.”

NTIA CEO Michael Kill said, “I have been lucky enough to have worked very closely with Sacha over the last three years, and alongside welcoming him as the chair of the Board of Directors at The Night Time Industries Association, would like to personally thank him on behalf of the industry for his exceptional work and support during the crisis.

“As a leading figurehead within our industry, we are looking forward to harnessing his passion and drive in establishing a stronger voice for the sector, adding another dimension to the public and political agenda to drive home positive change, and support an extremely ambitious strategy for the sector in the future. The unanimous appointment by the Board is testament to the tireless work that he has put into representing this industry.”