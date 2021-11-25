We are a diverse, modern city which is re-imagining the role culture can play in bringing people together. Coventry is a city of welcome, a city of activists and pioneers, a city of peace and reconciliation, a city of innovation and invention, a City of Culture.

The Trust is committed to:

• Welcoming 2.5m additional visitors to Coventry in 2021/22

• 80% of the city’s residents experiencing at least three events in 2021/22

• Increasing audience attendance from under-represented communities by 20%

• Activating more than 16,000 volunteers and participants

• Making long-lasting, tangible social change in Coventry

• Transforming who holds the power to create and curate in the city

• Starting a wave of cultural investment across the region

Coventry’s City of Culture programme commenced in May 2021 and will run for 12 months, allowing us to keep our promise to the city and region – to deliver an extraordinary year and telling the story of the city that moves.

Job Description

We are seeking to bolster our Production and Event Operations Team in preparation for the second half of our cultural year, with numerous high-profile events planned throughout the spring and into summer of 2022.

The Trust is looking to appoint a Stores Manager line managed by Technical Manager to be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Production Stores supporting the delivery of all City of Culture event activity.

This role will involve working closely with our Production Units, Production Coordination, Facilities, and other key City of Culture departments. The role will take the lead on managing all stores and fleet operations in support of the delivery of the City of Culture event programme.

This role will coordinate and manage all deployment and recovery of assets within the stores, deliveries and returns of temporary hire event equipment, management of asset tracking for all resources as well as the organisations event vehicle fleet, from our dedicated stores facility in Central Coventry.

You will play your part in supporting the delivery of events across the City of Culture programme varying in scale from small to major, and across artforms, in both traditional venue, found spaces and outdoor settings.

This role will work particularly closely with the other members of the Technical Unit within the Production Team, including the Technical Manager and Deputy Technical Manager.

The Role

• Lead the day-to-day management of the Stores, in support of the Technical Manager ensuring City of Culture policies and asset management protocols are always maintained

• Work closely with colleagues across the Production Team to ensure that all production assets and resources are efficiently and effectively deployed to and recovered from all City of Culture Event Sites

• Coordinate deliveries, prep and returns of all owned and hired event assets

• Manage asset tracking using the in-house Asset Management Software (including Furniture, Fixtures and Technical Equipment and Consumables)

• Be responsible for and maintain up to date and accurate records and documentation for all stores assets and resources, ensuring the asset management system is best utilised by all members of the team

• Manage the City of Culture Event Vehicle Fleet, ensuring all vehicles are suitably maintained, fuelled/charged and presentable at all times. Lead on liaison with the vehicle supplier(s) and manage temporary hires of additional fleet vehicles as operational need dictates

• Lead on the management of, booking and deployment coordination, of the City of Culture Vehicle Fleet, ensuring that drivers are suitably registered, and resources best deployed across events

• Ensure production consumable supplies are suitably maintained during the operational period, as delegated by the Technical Manager

• Ensure the Stores are kept in a clean, tidy, and effective state at all times

• Support in championing a proactive Health & Safety culture across the Stores, ensuring that the Stores are operated safely at all times

• Work with the Facilities Officer and Building Managers to maintain Stores activity in line with wider building policies and procedures

• Assist, as delegated by the Technical Manager in the continual maintenance of all production assets, including but not limited to PAT testing and LOLER inspection

• Work on event sites as required, coordinating event logistics, as delegated by the Technical Manager

• Any other reasonable tasks required to successfully execute the role

Person Specification

Essential

• Experience as either a Logistics Coordinator, Warehouse Coordinator, Technical Coordinator, Event Site Coordinator, supply chain management, or similar role

• Understanding of the specific considerations associated with event logistics

• Knowledge of technical production equipment and its application in events, including Sound, Lighting, AV, Rigging

• Experience undertaking maintenance and inspection of event related equipment, including but not limited to PAT testing and LOLER inspection

• Experience working with suppliers, raising PO’s and processing invoices

• Experience of asset tracking and management in a warehouse/stores setting

• Attention to detail, excellent time management, interpersonal, oral, written and communication skills

• Proficient skills in Microsoft Office, in particular Excel and ability to learn and operate online systems

• Understanding of Health & Safety considerations in a warehouse and an events environment

• Ability to work independently and prioritise tasks effectively and efficiently

• Highly resilient and able to work calmly when under pressure to meet immovable deadlines in challenging circumstances and to go the extra mile

• Ability to work flexibly including during evenings and weekends, where necessary in response to changing event demands

• Full Driving Licence

• Forks Licence

• To be based in, or able to move within commuting distance of Coventry

Desirable

• IPAF Licence

• First Aid Qualified

• Experience of Site Coordination in Outdoor Event Settings

Coventry is one of the most diverse cities in the UK and we want our Team to reflect that diversity. We value the benefits of a diversity of life experiences, cultural and social knowledge and are particularly keen to hear from candidates from currently under-represented groups, including those with disabilities.

We are looking to build a team of people from a range of backgrounds and range of experiences. We can provide mentoring and training/support to less experienced candidates. Training and talent development within the Trust team and within the wider sector is central to our approach. All postholders are expected to participate in training and development activity and to contribute time and expertise to supporting our training programmes on site and occasionally off site.

This list of responsibilities is not exhaustive and team members will be required to perform duties outside of this as operationally required.

Process

Please submit an up-to-date CV and letter (maximum 2 pages) addressing your interest and suitability for the post with particular reference to the person specifications.

Alternatively, you can provide an audio or video submission.

As part of this process, please share with HR and Team Development any support and access requirements. We will provide assistance during the application and interview phase, as required.

Please note: If selected for interview, this is likely to take place online via Zoom. We will work with you to ensure any inclusion requirements are met. If you require additional assistance during any stage of this process, including interview, please let us know.

Coventry City of Culture Trust is committed to equal opportunities and will treat all applications fairly based on written submissions, please complete the anonymous equal opportunities form available at www.coventry2021.co.uk/jobs.

Applications should be sent to recruitment@coventry2021.co.uk.

Timetable

Advertised – 24th November 2021

Deadline for submissions – Applications will be considered on a rolling basis with a final

deadline for submissions of 13th December 2021

Interviews – Shortlisted candidates to be interviewed by 17th December 2021

Please note: The Trust reserves the right to close the vacancy early if we receive sufficient applications for the role. Therefore, if you are interested, please submit your application as early as possible.

Salary: £27,000

Terms and Conditions

This is a fixed term post until June 2022

• The post is working 39 hours (excluding 30 minute/1-hour lunch) per week Monday – Friday at hours to be agreed between 9am and 6pm with frequent evening work to see shows and events. Flexible working may be agreed

• The salary is paid monthly in arrears

• If asked to work additional hours at the weekend, Time Off in Lieu will be given if approved in advance with the Line Manager

• Pension auto-enrolment is applicable and employer contributions are currently 3% The Trust’s appointed pension provider is NEST. Further details are available

• Holiday 33 days per annum including public holidays. Holiday must be taken at a time to suit all colleagues

• Main place of work is the Trust’s Office with frequent attendance at meetings offsite

• There is a probation period of three months during which time the notice period is one week; on confirmation of appointment the notice period is one month

• On appointment the successful candidate must be able to provide the correct documents as proof of their right to work in the UK for duration of the contract

• The candidate’s contract of employment with the Trust does not come into force until the first day of work

For more information about Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 visit www.coventry2021.co.uk.