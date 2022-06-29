Global venue owner/operator and event promoter AEG has appointed David Jones to the newly-created role of chief information officer within the company’s newly formed AEG Global Technology division.

Based in London, Jones will be responsible for the live events giant’s technology strategy and solutions across the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. AEG said its Global Technology division will help facilitate the use of data and customer-facing technologies to drive revenue across the business and enhance customer experiences.

Jones, who joined AEG in 2008 having been head of technology services at Virgin Radio, was formerly AEG Europe CIO.

AEG vice chairman and chief legal and development officer Ted Fikre said, “The development of AEG Global Technology further underscores AEG’s commitment to ensuring all of our venues, teams and businesses have the digital infrastructure necessary to continue delivering differentiated live, event customer experiences.

“With his exceptional background and history of creating innovative solutions to AEG’s technology needs, David is ideally qualified to oversee and spearhead the development of technology required to continue to transform our business into the future.

Jones said, “As we look ahead, consumer-focused and data-rich technology capabilities will be core to AEG’s success. The formation of our new AEG Global Technology division will bring together our talented technology staff in the US, Europe and beyond into one team and will ensure that we are able to deliver best-in-class technology solutions today, and in the future. I am thrilled to be leading the company forward on this journey.”