We are a diverse, modern city which is re-imagining the role culture can play in bringing people together. Coventry is a city of welcome, a city of activists and pioneers, a city of peace and reconciliation, a city of innovation and invention, a City of Culture.

The Trust is committed to:

• Welcoming 2.5m additional visitors to Coventry in 2021/22

• 80% of the city’s residents experiencing at least three events in 2021/22

• Increasing audience attendance from under-represented communities by 20%

• Activating more than 16,000 volunteers and participants

• Making long-lasting, tangible social change in Coventry

• Transforming who holds the power to create and curate in the city

• Starting a wave of cultural investment across the region

Coventry’s City of Culture programme commenced in May 2021 and will run for 12 months, allowing us to keep our promise to the city and region – to deliver an extraordinary year and telling the story of the city that moves.

We are seeking to bolster our Production and Event Operations Team in preparation for the second half of our cultural year, with numerous high-profile events planned throughout the spring and into summer of 2022.

The Trust is looking to appoint up to two Production Managers, with appointments starting in January 2022 running until June 2022, with the possibility for further extension.

Working in collaboration with Producing, Technical, Visitor Experience and other key City of Culture departments, these roles will each form part of one of our four production units, working in support of an Event Operations

Manager to deliver a series of events across the programme varying in scale from small to major, and across artforms, in both outdoor, traditional, and found spaces.

The role will undertake a combination of event project assignments including working closely in support of the Event Operations Manager on assigned events, as well as solely leading on development and delivery of certain event projects.

These roles will also work closely with a dedicated Visitor Experience Manager, Technical Manager, alongside support from the Production Coordination Team.

The Role

• Take on delegated project management responsibility in support of the Event Operations Manager, for the Production and Event Operations aspects of assigned events, acting as the conduit of information between internal and external partners, from commission, through on-site delivery to completion ensuring quality of experience for audiences, operational efficacy, diligence, and on-budget delivery throughout

• Scope and resource project production and event operations requirements for assigned projects, including but not limited to Site Infrastructure, Technical Production, Event Staffing, Transport & Traffic Management, Medical etc. Ensuring specifications are kept up to date, and relationships with suppliers proactively maintained

• Coordinate Artist and Production Partner Advances for assigned events, as delegated by the Event Operations Manager

• Work proactively to ensure health & safety systems and processes are implemented and effectively maintained across event planning and during on-site delivery in line with company policy and national legislation

• Work in support of the Event Operations Manager to develop and maintain project budgets for assigned events, including raising Purchase Orders, posting payments, and completing reconciliations, ensuring diligent and accurate financial management throughout

• Develop, maintain, and monitor production schedules and timelines, ensuring event builds & breaks are efficiently coordinated and delivered

• Work closely with the Event Operations Manager in preparation of Event Management Plans and associated risk assessments and operational plans for assigned events, ensuring that documentation is accurate, effective and in line with organisational policy and national legislation

• Work with the Technical Team to develop accurate site plans and drawings for event activity, ensuring these are kept up to date throughout planning

• Attend Production Meetings for assigned events, and as tasked by the Head of Event Operations attend and present at Safety Advisory Group & Strategic Event Planning Group

• Liaise with Stakeholders, Multi-Agency Partners and Agencies in delivery of assigned events, ensuring (where applicable) stakeholders are suitably briefed and integrated into event operational planning

• Coordinate the delivery of robust and proportionate security measures for all assigned events, including (where appropriate) stewarding, accreditation, and crowd safety mitigations

• Recruit Event Specific Staff, Freelancers and Suppliers as delegated by the Event Operations Manager

• Take on Command and Control responsibilities for assigned events as delegated by the Head of Event Operations

• Work with the Production Coordination Team to ensure the administration of the Production Unit is effectively coordinated and kept up to date in line with department processes and policy

• Any other reasonable tasks required to successfully execute the role

Person Specification

Essential

• Have a minimum of 3-years-experience working in the live events sector, at Production Coordinator/Manager level across varying scales and artforms

• Experience working on live creative projects in outdoor event settings

• Understanding of health & safety processes and legislative considerations in event management

• Experience of working within the regulatory and licensing process surrounding live events. Including attendance at Safety Advisory Groups, and preparation of Event Management Plans

• Good operational knowledge of event infrastructure required to deliver events at varying scales

• Experience of building supplier specifications from scratch including but not limited to, Site Infrastructure, Technical Production, Event Staffing, Transport & Traffic Management, Medical etc.

• Excellent organisational and time-management skills and the ability to prioritise a diverse workload

• Extensive knowledge of Microsoft office and a willingness to learn other computer-based tools

• To be based in, or able to move within commuting distance of Coventry

Desirable

• Health & Safety Qualification at minimum Level 3 or above (IOSH, NCRQ or NEBOSH)

• First Aid Qualified

• CAD Proficiency

• Full Driving Licence

General

Coventry is one of the most diverse cities in the UK and we want our Team to reflect that diversity. We value the benefits of a diversity of life experiences, cultural and social knowledge and are particularly keen to hear from candidates from currently under-represented groups, including those with disabilities.

We are looking to build a team of people from a range of backgrounds and range of experiences. We can provide mentoring and training/support to less experienced candidates. Training and talent development within the Trust team and within the wider sector is central to our approach. All postholders are expected to participate in training and development

activity and to contribute time and expertise to supporting our training programmes on site and occasionally off site.

This list of responsibilities is not exhaustive and team members will be required to perform duties outside of this as operationally required.

Process

Please submit an up-to-date CV and letter (maximum 2 pages) addressing your interest and suitability for the post with particular reference to the person specifications.

Alternatively, you can provide an audio or video submission.

As part of this process, please share with HR and Team Development any support and access requirements. We will provide assistance during the application and interview phase, as required.

Please note: If selected for interview, this is likely to take place online via Zoom. We will work with you to ensure any inclusion requirements are met. If you require additional assistance during any stage of this process, including interview, please let us know.

Coventry City of Culture Trust is committed to equal opportunities and will treat all applications fairly based on written submissions, please complete the anonymous equal opportunities form available at www.coventry2021.co.uk/jobs

Applications should be sent to recruitment@coventry2021.co.uk

Timetable

Advertised – 24th November 2021

Deadline for submissions – Applications will be considered on a rolling basis with a final

deadline for submissions of 13th December 2021

Interviews – Shortlisted candidates to be interviewed by 17th December 2021

Please note: The Trust reserves the right to close the vacancy early if we receive sufficient applications for the role. Therefore, if you are interested, please submit your application as early as possible.

Salary: £33,000

Terms and Condition

This is a fixed term post until June 2022

• The post is working 39 hours (excluding 30 minute/1-hour lunch) per week Monday – Friday at hours to be agreed between 9am and 6pm with frequent evening work to see shows and events. Flexible working may be agreed.

• The salary is paid monthly in arrears.

• If asked to work additional hours at the weekend, Time Off in Lieu will be given if approved in advance with the Line Manager.

• Pension auto-enrolment is applicable and employer contributions are currently 3%. The Trust’s appointed pension provider is NEST. Further details are available

• Holiday 33 days per annum including public holidays. Holiday must be taken at a time to suit all colleagues.

• Main place of work is the Trust’s Office with frequent attendance at meetings offsite.

• There is a probation period of three months during which time the notice period is one week; on confirmation of appointment the notice period is one month.

• On appointment the successful candidate must be able to provide the correct documents as proof of their right to work in the UK for duration of the contract.

• The candidate’s contract of employment with the Trust does not come into force until the first day of work.

For more information about Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 visit www.coventry2021.co.uk.