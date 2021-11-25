We are a diverse, modern city which is re-imagining the role culture can play in bringing people together. Coventry is a city of welcome, a city of activists and pioneers, a city of peace and reconciliation, a city of innovation and invention, a City of Culture.

The Trust is committed to:

• Welcoming 2.5m additional visitors to Coventry in 2021/22

• 80% of the city’s residents experiencing at least three events in 2021/22

• Increasing audience attendance from under-represented communities by 20%

• Activating more than 16,000 volunteers and participants

• Making long-lasting, tangible social change in Coventry

• Transforming who holds the power to create and curate in the city

• Starting a wave of cultural investment across the region

Coventry’s City of Culture programme commenced in May 2021 and will run for 12 months, allowing us to keep our promise to the city and region – to deliver an extraordinary year and telling the story of the city that moves.

Job Description

We are seeking to bolster our Production and Event Operations Team in preparation for the second half of our cultural year, with numerous high-profile events planned throughout the spring and into summer of 2022.

The Trust is looking to appoint a Deputy Technical Manager line managed by Technical Manager to support management of the organisations owned event infrastructure, assets, and fleet, ensuring that all assets are effectively maintained, certified and best deployed to support activity.

Working in collaboration with Production Units, Production Coordination, Facilities and other key City of Culture departments, the role will take the lead on event technical management and resourcing for our portfolio of events, supporting Event Operations Managers and Production Managers, providing dedicated technical advice, advancing and support in the delivery of events across the programme varying in scale from small to major, and across artforms, in both traditional venue, found spaces and outdoor settings.

The Role

Support the Technical Manager to scope, spec and deliver technical production requirements for events, including but not limited to AV, Lighting, Sound, Staging and Rigging. And as delegated by the Technical Manager, take the lead for specific assigned events

• Support in the provision of technical advice and recommendations to teams across the organisation through the feasibility, planning and delivery phases of projects, ensuring that technical production aspects are suitably factored into planning

• Support, where delegated by the Technical Manager in the provision of technical and site design drawings for event activity, working closely with the respective Production Managers

• Liaise with technical production preferred suppliers, to spec and deliver efficient deployment of resourced equipment to events

• Support, as required in the coordination of crewing requirements for all city of culture events, working closely with the Technical Manager and respective Production Units

• Support in championing a proactive Health & Safety culture across all technical areas of the Organisation, including the Stores

• Prepare risk assessments and method statements for technical elements of projects, in line with company policy and national guidance

• Support in the effective administration of the Technical Unit including developing and maintaining technical project schedules and timelines, updating budgets, raising purchase orders, posting invoices, and ensuring departmental processes are followed

• Support the Technical Manager in the testing and re-certification programme for all equipment and assets, including but not limited to PAT Testing and LOLER inspection

• Liaise closely between the Stores Manager and Production Units to coordinate booking out of owned assets from our Stores for projects, ensuring efficient use of resources throughout the programme

• Support in the recruitment of event specific technical staff, as delegated by the Technical Manager

• Any other reasonable tasks required to successfully execute the role

Person Specification

Essential

• Have a minimum of 3-years-experience working in the live events or performing arts sector, at Technical Coordinator/Manager Level, across varying scales and artforms

• Understanding of health and safety considerations and certifications within technical production

• Experience using AutoCAD for drawing and amending site and technical plans, and willingness to develop skills further.

• Experience coordinating a technical team within a high-volume production environment

• Experience of working on complex events at scale, and an understanding of the technical considerations required to deliver them

• Strong knowledge in Sound, AV and Lighting Engineering in Events and Performing Arts

• Knowledge and understanding of Temporary Power Installations and Rigging

• Experience of working in warehouses/stores within an events environment and understanding of asset and equipment tracking processes

• Excellent organisation skills, with the ability to work in a busy-team structure, whilst balancing and prioritising a diverse workload

• Driving Licence

• Excellent administration skills with strong attention to detail

• Knowledge of event infrastructure and planning considerations

• To be based in, or able to move within commuting distance of Coventry

Desirable

• First Aid Qualified

• IPAF License

• Forks/Telehandler Licence

• Experience of Site Coordination in Outdoor Event Settings

• Health & Safety Qualification at minimum Level 3 or above (IOSH, NCRQ or NEBOSH).

General

Coventry is one of the most diverse cities in the UK and we want our Team to reflect that diversity. We value the benefits of a diversity of life experiences, cultural and social knowledge and are particularly keen to hear from candidates from currently under-represented groups, including those with disabilities.

We are looking to build a team of people from a range of backgrounds and range of experiences. We can provide mentoring and training/support to less experienced candidates. Training and talent development within the Trust team and within the wider sector is central to our approach. All postholders are expected to participate in training and development activity and to contribute time and expertise to supporting our training programmes on site and occasionally off site.

This list of responsibilities is not exhaustive and team members will be required to perform duties outside of this as operationally required.

Process

Please submit an up-to-date CV and letter (maximum 2 pages) addressing your interest and suitability for the post with particular reference to the person specifications.

Alternatively, you can provide an audio or video submission.

As part of this process, please share with HR and Team Development any support and access requirements. We will provide assistance during the application and interview phase, as required.

Please note: If selected for interview, this is likely to take place online via Zoom. We will work with you to ensure any inclusion requirements are met. If you require additional assistance during any stage of this process, including interview, please let us know.

Coventry City of Culture Trust is committed to equal opportunities and will treat all applications fairly based on written submissions, please complete the anonymous equal opportunities form available at www.coventry2021.co.uk/jobs.

Applications should be sent to recruitment@coventry2021.co.uk.

Timetable

Advertised – 24th November 2021

Deadline for submissions – Applications will be considered on a rolling basis with a final

deadline for submissions of 13th December 2021

Interviews – Shortlisted candidates to be interviewed by 17th December 2021

Please note: The Trust reserves the right to close the vacancy early if we receive sufficient applications for the role. Therefore, if you are interested, please submit your application as early as possible.

Salary: £30,000

Terms and Conditions

This is a fixed term post until June 2022

• The post is working 39 hours (excluding 30 minute/1-hour lunch) per week Monday – Friday at hours to be agreed between 9am and 6pm with frequent evening work to see shows and events. Flexible working may be agreed.

• The salary is paid monthly in arrears.

• If asked to work additional hours at the weekend, Time Off in Lieu will be given if approved in advance with the Line Manager.

• Pension auto-enrolment is applicable and employer contributions are currently 3%. The Trust’s appointed pension provider is NEST. Further details are available

• Holiday 33 days per annum including public holidays. Holiday must be taken at a time to suit all colleagues.

• Main place of work is the Trust’s Office with frequent attendance at meetings offsite.

• There is a probation period of three months during which time the notice period is one week; on confirmation of appointment the notice period is one month.

• On appointment the successful candidate must be able to provide the correct documents as proof of their right to work in the UK for duration of the contract.

• The candidate’s contract of employment with the Trust does not come into force until the first day of work.

