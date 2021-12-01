Job Title: General Manager

Reports To: Company Directors

Start Date: January 2022

Salary: DOE

Term: Full-Time, Permanent

AGF is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving sustainability of the events sector since 2007. Our goal is to help the events and entertainment sector to become more sustainable. We provide certification, training, accreditation, CO2 analysis and consultation for organisers, venues, tours, artists, festivals, sports, suppliers, Government and local authorities nationally and internationally. The Green Events & Innovations conference (GEI) is AGF’s annual flagship conference, usually held in London. The AGF Award Scheme has assessed & certified 100s of events and festivals worldwide, providing independent audit and external verification. AGF has international reach with over 300 trained assessors in more than 25 countries.

Job Overview:

This is a full-time role, 37.5 hours a week working remotely, with potential to be office-based in future; timings can be flexible. Responsible for managing the day-to-day running of the company and acting as the central hub, to ensure the smooth running of the company, it’s systems and processes. Self-management, organisation and effective time management are essential to the role. We are looking for someone who is passionate about sustainability within the events industry with a view to long-term commitment, to take on an active and participatory role in the direction and development of the company. Occasional travel will be required.

Duties & Responsibilities:

General Company Management

Preparing and reviewing procedural documents, adjusting daily operations to better meet company goals

Managing the overall company diary – coordinating meetings, awards timelines and project deadlines

Representing AGF at industry events and in the media

First point of contact for all enquiries for response or distribution to the team

Management of company facilities & insurance

Liaising with IT teams for website and email security and management

Basic updates to the company digital platforms and email communications

Assisting with preparation and delivery of the annual GEI conference (next edition 4th March 2022)

Ad-hoc tasks & PA duties to the Directors

Finance

Understanding project & company budgets, supporting budget holders

Day-to-day bookkeeping, including raising invoices and processing receipts on behalf of the Directors and senior team

Managing assessor expenses and making payments

Assisting the Directors when required with financial tasks

Personnel & HR

Maintain policies, procedures and staff personnel records in line with GDPR

Administer recruitment and communication processes to international AGF team and network of assessors, issuing personnel contracts and NDAs

Oversee the induction of all new assessors and manage training records

Manage and develop intern placements

Knowledge & skills required:

Experience in a similar management role

Comfortable working remotely with the ability to manage own workload and multiple priorities calmly, effectively and without supervision

Competent using Microsoft Office programs & Google Drive

A thorough and meticulous approach to work

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

An imaginative and ambitious approach, with the willingness to be flexible

Desirable:

An understanding and awareness of working in the events, entertainment or touring industry

Knowledge of accounting software

Experience using WordPress, Mailchimp & Surveymonkey

Previous General Manager role in the live music, events or sustainability sectors

Why Work for AGF:

Working with AGF provides a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role raising the bar of sustainability in the international events sector. AGF is a pioneering independent not-for-profit organisation, born from the festival and music industry and developed into an internationally recognised authority on sustainability for events. You would be joining a small team of passionate people driven by the purpose of creating positive change for now and the future. AGF stands for not only environmental protection and biodiversity enhancement, but also strongly believes in the power and necessity of all people being equal, heard and included if we are to create a happy, healthy and sustainable future.

A Greener Festival Ltd. is an equal opportunities employer, and positively encourages applications from people currently underrepresented irrespective of gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, race, religion, nationality, ethnic origin, disability or age.

Application Process:

Please send a short cover letter & CV to lucy@agreenerfestival.com by Friday 3rd December 2021. Interviews will be held via Zoom in December.