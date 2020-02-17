Startle, music and technology experience specialists for hospitality and retail brands, has updated its sports Predictor game to include Six Nations rugby, as well as Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

Startle trialed the service during the first weekend of 2020’s Six Nations tournament, where more than 5,000 predictions were made, and 487 free pints were won. The company then rolled the service out nationwide for the second round of fixtures. The total number of Six Nations predictions rose to 11,485, from almost 2,700 unique players.

One month since partnering with Greene King to launch Predictor, as part of the pub company’s Season Ticket app, customers have made more than 30,000 predictions, with over 1,000 free pints being won, across the nation.

CEO of Startle, Adam Castleton, said: “We are very conscious that our customers want to maximise the in-venue experience, giving people more of a reason to visit them in the first place and stay longer. We have developed Predictor with this in mind, and are pleased to have successfully implemented Six Nations rugby to the app. It is our objective to appeal to as wide an audience as possible, so updating Predictor even further with a greater selection of popular pub sports is definitely something we are considering.”

Startle’s Predictor game is available now through Greene King’s Season Ticket app, which is free to download via the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.