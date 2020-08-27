Spotify is understood to be working on a new feature that will alert users to forthcoming ticketed online live shows by their favourite artists.

The streaming service already flags up relevant real-world live shows to users and works in partnership with ticketing operators including Ticketmaster, Songkick, AXS and Eventbrite.

Not yet available in the Spotify app, the new feature was discovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, according to Tech Crunch.

Separately, as an official partner of Notting Hill Carnival, Spotify is working with organisers on the event’s first online edition.

Due to take place this weekend, the Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Access All Areas online event will include a Spotify microsite featuring content including playlists by Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Koffee and The Marleys, as well as curated music from more than 40 of the official Carnival sound systems and DJs.