S&C Productions’ Strawberries & Creem Festival (cap. 10,000) has announced a partnership with Notting Hill Carnival for this year’s event at Childerley Orchard from 18-19 September.

Carnival will take over Strawberries & Creem’s main stage on the Sunday to bring costumed masqueraders, steel drum bands, DJs and Soca music to the event.

The festival, which is taking place over a full weekend for the first time, has also announced its full lineup, featuring acts including Giggs, Little Simz, FKA Twigs and Popcaan.

Strawberries & Creem co-founder Preye Crooks said, “As an event and institution that has been a mainstay in the lives, diaries and cultures of so many of our team and attendees, it has long been a dream of ours to work with Notting Hill Carnival.

“We’re absolutely delighted this year to be bringing the Carnival flavour and spirit to Cambridge, and it will beautifully accompany many of the Caribbean artists already playing at the festival, such as Koffee. It’s a festival first and something we are incredibly excited about.”