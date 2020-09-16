Spotify said it has partnered with Warner Music-owned event discovery and ticketing platform Songkick and Ticketmaster to promote live streaming events on its app, enabling upcoming online events to be listed on individual artist profile pages and the “Concerts hub”.

The streaming giant said in a blog post: “With many tours postponed until 2021, the necessity for these virtual events is set to continue, and we want to make it easy for Spotify listeners to learn about the virtual events for artists they love, and for artists they’re discovering for the very first time.”

It said anyone wanting to promote an upcoming streamed show on Spotify needs to do so via Songkick, and there is no way to list the events directly through Spotify for Artists. A select number of Ticketmaster events will be automatically listed on Spotify.

Spotify has provided a “best practices for live streaming” information guide, which can be accessed here.