Spotify has launched a new plan to help fight the impacts of Covid-19 upon artists.

The streaming giant says it is partnering with music charities including MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians to offer advice to artists in need. It has also said it will match donations to those charities up to USD$10m.

In addition to this, Spotify has said it will allow users to donate directly to their favourite artists with a new optional feature. No date has been set for this optional feature as of yet, but Spotify says it will not take any cut from direct contributions to artists.

A Spotify statement commented: “At times of great challenge, music helps to uplift us. But right now, thousands of creative professionals in the music industry need our help.

“While streaming still gives artists a way to connect with their fans, so many other sources of revenue have been put on hold by this crisis. To play our part, we’re working with a growing list of organizations offering financial relief to creators around the world to find ways to support our community.

“The Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief project has been created to amplify the efforts of organizations that focus on helping those most in need, beginning with those listed below. Spotify is making a donation to these organizations and will match donations made via this page dollar for dollar up to a collective total of $10 million.”