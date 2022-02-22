The arts and the culture sector has welcomed the end of Covid-19 restrictions but urged the government to continue its support and not abandon the industry in the coming months.

Speaking in a Downing Street press conference, the prime minister said that from 23 February it will no longer be a law to self-isolate when testing positive for Covid-19 and free mass testing will stop from 1 April.

Reacting to the news, LIVE CEO Greg Parmley said, “The end of Covid-19 restrictions represents a huge, welcome relief to the live music sector, which lost billions in revenue throughout the pandemic. But with spiralling costs and thousands of companies struggling with pandemic debt, it’s crucial that Government does not abandon and set the sector adrift, just as it starts to tread water again.

“We are calling for a reverse to the planned hike in VAT rates and the imminent end to business rates relief in order to avoid further business closures and job losses within our sector.”

AIF CEO Paul Reed reiterated the need for continued VAT relief on festival tickets to maintain the current reduced 12.5% rate on tickets beyond the end of March. He said some form of Government-backed loan scheme for suppliers would be welcomed to ease some of the pressures and encourage investment in the festival supply chain.

Reed said, “While we welcome legal restrictions around Covid-19 coming to an end and the prospect of a full capacity festival season, the effects of the pandemic are still being felt by the independent festival sector and the need for Government action remains. With festival organisers facing crippling cost increases of up to 30% across operations and infrastructure, this is not back to business as usual for festivals and it is not a case of ‘job done’ for Ministers.”

NTIA CEO Michael Kill said, “Experts have suggested that recovery to pre-Covid trading levels will take several years, but we cannot lose sight of the short term role that the Government must continue to play in supporting the sector, beginning with the Chancellor’s budget in March.

“The extension of VAT & Business rates relief remains a key ask, allowing businesses the financial headroom to survive, on this long road to recovery.”

“Given the commitment and support, over the last two years, that the sector has given to the Government’s public health strategy, it is only right that they recognise and support the hardest hit industries through the final phase of this crisis.”