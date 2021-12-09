The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has welcomed the decision by the Home Affairs Committee to launch an inquiry into drink spiking, with the aim of gaining a better understanding of the prevalence of spiking and the effectiveness of the police response to it.

The NTIA launched a campaign in October calling for an inquiry. Home secretary Priti Patel responded by asking the police for a briefing on the reports of women being drugged via drinks or needles.

The inquiry will look at the response of the police and partner organisations, such as night-time industries, universities and third sector organisations. The Committee will also examine what support is available to victims to report incidents and obtain treatment following incidents.

As part of the inquiry, the Committee has launched a public survey to give individuals who have experienced or witnessed spiking the opportunity to explain what happened and what support was provided following the incident.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill said, “This has been welcomed by the industry and stakeholders and will go along way to gaining a level of understanding of these crimes, the breadth of the issue, where they are most prevalent, and handling of drink spiking cases across the UK.

“We are keen to support the inquiry as an industry, and hope that this can be completed quickly so that we can collectively tackle these abhorrent crimes within society.”

The Home Affairs Committee acting chair Tim Loughton MP said, “At present, the prevalence of spiking is poorly understood. That is why as part of this inquiry we have launched a survey to hear directly from victims about what happened to them and how they were supported. We also want to hear from those who have witnessed spiking incidents and have experience in supporting victims so we can understand their perspectives.

“We want to understand what more can be done to stamp this out, but also how victims can be better supported in reporting these incidents and dealing with the long-term consequences on them. We also want to see how police can work with partners in the entertainment sector and other areas to identify more effectively when such incidents take place.”